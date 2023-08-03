India Deserves Airlines Representing Its Size Of Economy, Says IndiGo CEO

India's largest airline IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said that a country as populous as India should have airlines representing the size of its economy.

"If you take a step back for a moment, and you see that the most populous nation on the planet, in fact, should have airlines representing the size of that population and the size of that economy," Elbers told NDTV in an interview, after the airline announced that it recorded the highest-ever revenue and profit in the June quarter.

The comment comes amid concerns that the domestic civil aviation market is heading towards a duopoly, with most of the market under the wings of IndiGo and an expanded Air India after Go First's insolvency.

The duopoly of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., operator of IndiGo airline, and the Tata Group-owned airlines strengthened in June as their combined market share in the Indian aviation market neared 90%.

IndiGo has grown to capture 63.4% market share in June from 56.8% in April, the last month when Go First operated before filing for bankruptcy in early May.