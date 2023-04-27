India Conducted Its First Water Census. Here Are The Key Highlights

Despite having an abundant supply of water resources, India is gradually progressing towards water scarcity due to increasing population pressure and urbanisation.

The country sustains 18% of the world's population but has only 4% of global water resources, according to a census report on water bodies by the department of water resources, river development, and Ganga rejuvenation. As such, the management of water resources has assumed great importance.

The lack of an assured and dependable water supply throughout the year also continues to be a major impediment to agriculture.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has launched the first census of water bodies with the objective of developing a national database for all water bodies by collecting information on all important aspects of the subject, including their size, condition, status of encroachments, use, storage capacity, and status of filling up storage, among others.

All natural or man-made units bounded on all sides, with some or no masonry work, used for storing water for irrigation or other purposes such as industrial, pisciculture, domestic or drinking, recreation, religious, ground water recharge, are treated as water bodies in the census.