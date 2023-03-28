India, China To Contribute Half Of Global Economic Growth In 2023: Top Chinese Think Tank

India and China will contribute to half of the world's growth this year, China's top think tank said on Tuesday, highlighting that Asia will remain a crucial growth engine with an estimated 4.5% GDP expansion, making it a "standout performer" amidst the global economic slowdown.

The Boao Forum for Asia, Beijing’s prominent official think tank, said in a report that Asian economies are accelerating the pace of overall economic recovery in 2023, making them stand-out performers given the global economic slowdown.

The report was released as the think tank began its four-day annual session on Tuesday at Boao village in the Hainan province of China.