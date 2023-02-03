India Cements Reports Q3 Profit Of Rs 133 Crore

The India Cements Ltd., on Friday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.29 crore for December quarter 2022-23, helped by gains from sales of its subsidiary Springway Mining Pvt. Ltd.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.24 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 10.37% to Rs 1,281 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,160.63 crore a year ago. Total expenses were at Rs 1,457.63 crore as compared with Rs 1,153.27 crore earlier.