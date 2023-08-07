ADVERTISEMENT
India Cements Q1 Results: Reports Net Loss As Revenue Falls
The cement manufacturer's first-quarter net loss at Rs 73.6 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 83.8 crore a year ago.
India Cement Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.1% at Rs 1,436.7 crore.
Net loss of Rs 73.6 crore versus a profit of Rs 83.8 crore.
Ebitda down 79.2% at Rs 8.3 crore.
Ebitda margin at 0.58% versus 2.63%.
Shares of India Cement were trading 4.14% lower at Rs 215.45 apiece, after the results were announced, compared to a 0.21% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 at 12:27 p.m.
