India Can’t Govern Big Tech In Isolation: Nitin Pai Of Takshashila Institution

India, along with the rest of the world, is facing the challenge of trying to regulate big tech companies. But it cannot formulate policies in isolation and must work in tandem with its economic allies and regulations must be interoperable, according to Nitin Pai of Takshashila Institution.

India should ideally start dialogues with its closest economic partners on governing big tech, Pai, the co-founder and director at the independent centre for research and education in public policy, told BQ Prime.

The QUAD—a bloc that includes countries such as the U.S., Australia, Japan and India—is a good place to start, he said, while speaking on the sidelines of the Law, Economics and Policy Conference, organised by the Institute of New Economic Thinking, at Pune's Flame University.

Big tech companies are under scrutiny the world over for alleged anti-competitive and anti-consumer behaviour. Incidents like the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook scandal have drawn attention to some of the darker aspects of a world connected by social media.