India-Canada Diplomatic Fight Puts At Risk Rs 1.77 lakh Crore In Investment

A worsening diplomatic feud between Canada and India may threaten investment from the seventh largest investor in the Indian capital markets.

The feud, which has now extended to the expulsion of diplomats from both countries, is putting at risk investments from Canadian financial institutions, including some of the largest pension funds. Canadian investments in Indian markets stood at Rs 1.77 lakh crore, including Rs 1.5 lakh crore in equity markets, at the end of August 2023, according to NSDL.