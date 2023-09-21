India-Canada Current Trade Ties Limited, But Growth Potential Remains High, Say Experts

With diplomatic tensions escalating between India and Canada, the interplay of trade relations between these two global economic powerhouses takes centerstage.

Although Canada ranks as the world's ninth largest economy and India as the fifth largest in terms of GDP, it is the services trade that takes precedence over the merchandise trade, and significant potential for growth exists in both sectors.

While Canada ranks 31 in merchandise exports from India, it ranks 30 for imports.

In the current fiscal, between April and July 2023, exports to Canada amounted to $1.2 billion, making up 0.9% of all merchandise exports. This was 20% lower than a year ago amid a broader decline in merchandise exports because of the global slowdown.

Imports, too, have been easing. Between April and July 2023, merchandise imports from Canada fell to $1.4 billion, 6.4% lower than imports over the same duration a year ago. Imports from Canada made up 0.6% of all merchandise imports.