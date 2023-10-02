Could Backoffice 3.0 Be India's Third Way?

In labor-cost arbitrage, AI will be hard to beat. And while global manufacturers’ quest to rely less on China will get its rival economy a toehold in assembly operations, it will be low-value work. This is where the 1.7 million youngsters working for multinationals’ capability centers can make a difference. No subsidies are required for a 10-fold jump in this number. Less red tape and smoother Bengaluru traffic will be enough. If anything, the income and consumption from better-paying occupations will generate tax resources for the remaining 53 million jobs needed over the next decade. Many of them can be in healthcare, education, urban infrastructure and other neglected areas. Therein may lie India’s third way.