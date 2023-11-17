India Can Become Biggest Market For Hyundai Globally In Near Future: HMIL CEO

The company is setting up an EV battery manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu with an initial capacity of 50,000 units per annum, which can be scaled up to 1.2 lakh units per year over a period of 3-4 years. In line with the Government of India's push towards electrification, Hyundai is developing a grid of 100-plus fast EV-chargers across Tamil Nadu, adding to the existing grid of such chargers established at strategic locations along the Indian highway network.