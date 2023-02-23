India Can Be A Trusted Partner For World’s Clean Energy Programmes: Piyush Goyal

India can be a trusted and reliable partner for the clean energy transition projects of developing nations as well as developed ones, according to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the world has recognised that it wants to work with trusted partners and friends, the minister said at the Elecrama exhibition in Noida today.

"They want a resilient supply chain, honesty, and the rule of law. In case of problems, there should be recourse to the law."

According to Goyal, India can be the partner of choice for any country, given its good quality products. "The time has come for the world to be dependent on India," he said.

Indian manufacturers should venture to developed countries through intersectional exhibitions, he said. Countries such as Australia and the U.A.E.—which have opened up after free trade agreements—as well as the U.S. and Europe can be considered, Goyal said.

"We should go to a well-paid market and showcase the high quality products to them. India can be a trusted partner in their clean energy projects, energy efficiency, and transition programmes."

Within India as well, they should focus on cities that are located away from metros. Even if they can't operate on a large scale, they can attempt it on a smaller scale, he said.

"Let us not miss this golden opportunity. These things happen once in a lifetime. We have an aggressive goal for the next 25 years, as part of Amrit Kaal, and that can be achieved through the consistent approach of the companies," he said.

Goyal said he had urged his department to issue quality control orders to "save the industry from non-transparent economies that are dumping cheap, low quality products in the country".

"Many people don't realise that cheap products don't last, and in the long run, the price they pay turns out to be more expensive than the good-quality products," he said.

According to Goyal, if the Indian electrical and electronic manufacturers achieve $50 billion in exports—as compared with their target of $25 billion over the next five years—he may consider giving them Export Promotion Council status, instead of a seat on the Engineering Export Promotion Council.

India has provided 35 million (3.5 crore) free homes to people and has raised their aspirations, he said. Televisions and mobile phones have also "brought out the real potential of people that we see through the growing startup landscape", he said.

"People want the best electrical appliances. Electricity has reached the remotest corners of the country now. All these are seeing the virtues of electricity."