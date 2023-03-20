India Can Achieve Energy Independence By 2047: U.S. Study

India can achieve energy independence by 2047, when it celebrates 100 years of independence, according to a study by the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

The study titled 'Pathways to Atmanirbhar Bharat' also notes India's energy infrastructure needs an investment of $3 trillion in the coming decades.

It determined that achieving energy independence will generate significant economic, environmental, and energy benefits for India, which include $2.5 trillion in consumer savings through 2047, reducing fossil fuel import expenditure by 90%, or $240 billion per year, enhancing India's industrial competitiveness globally, and enabling its net-zero commitment ahead of schedule.

"India's energy infrastructure requires a $3 trillion investment in the coming decades, and our study finds that prioritizing new energy assets that are cost-effective and clean is crucial for long-term financial sustainability," said Berkeley Lab staff scientist and co-author Amol Phadke in a statement issued by the Department of Energy.