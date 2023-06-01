Auto Sales In May 2023 Live: Bajaj's India Dispatches Double But Exports Decline
Here's a look at how India's automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.
Bajaj Auto's Domestic Two-Wheeler Dispatches Double
Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s two-wheeler dispatches doubled year-on-year to 1.95 lakh units in May, aided by a low base from last year when chip shortages hit production and sales.
Overall sales, including commercial vehicles, rose 17% to 3.55 lakh units.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Total two-wheeler sales rose 23% to 3.08 lakh units.
Two-wheeler exports declined 26% to 1.13 lakh units.
Commercial vehicle sales grew 80% to 47,452 units.
Total exports fell 23% to 1.27 lakh units.
Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Rise 9%, Beat Estimates
Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships rose 9% year-on-year to 9,167 units in May, beating consensus estimates that predicted a 4.4% fall in sales.
The macroeconomic factors and farmer sentiments remain positive, resulting in a positive sales trend across most geographies, the company said in a filing.
Escorts Kubota May Sales Highlights (YoY):
Domestic sales rose 13.5% to 8,704 units.
Exports fell 38.6% to 463 units.
"Going forward, we expect the current momentum to continue in the near term, led by normal rainfall forecasts, adequate reservoir levels, better liquidity, and consumer credit availability," Escorts Kubota said.
Auto Sales Preview
Indian automakers are announcing the May sales figures today.
Sales of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers are expected to outshine other categories due to large pendup orders and continued recovery in rural markets.
Commercial vehicle dispatches are expected to be subdued as consumers advance their purchases in anticipation of a price hike. Tractor sales may also be subdued in line with the low single-digit growth forecast for FY23 by the industry majors.