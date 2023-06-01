Auto Sales In May 2023 Live: Bajaj's India Dispatches Double But Exports Decline

Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships rose 9% year-on-year to 9,167 units in May, beating consensus estimates that predicted a 4.4% fall in sales.

The macroeconomic factors and farmer sentiments remain positive, resulting in a positive sales trend across most geographies, the company said in a filing.

Escorts Kubota May Sales Highlights (YoY):

Domestic sales rose 13.5% to 8,704 units.

Exports fell 38.6% to 463 units.

"Going forward, we expect the current momentum to continue in the near term, led by normal rainfall forecasts, adequate reservoir levels, better liquidity, and consumer credit availability," Escorts Kubota said.