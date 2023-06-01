BQPrimeBusiness NewsAuto Sales In May 2023 Live: Bajaj's India Dispatches Double But Exports Decline
ADVERTISEMENT

Auto Sales In May 2023 Live: Bajaj's India Dispatches Double But Exports Decline

Here's a look at how India's automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.

01 Jun 2023, 9:56 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pulsar motorcycle by Bajaj Auto. (Source: Updesh Raj/Unsplash)</p></div>
Pulsar motorcycle by Bajaj Auto. (Source: Updesh Raj/Unsplash)
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Bajaj Auto's Domestic Two-Wheeler Dispatches Double

Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s two-wheeler dispatches doubled year-on-year to 1.95 lakh units in May, aided by a low base from last year when chip shortages hit production and sales.

Overall sales, including commercial vehicles, rose 17% to 3.55 lakh units.

Sales Snapshots (YoY):

  • Total two-wheeler sales rose 23% to 3.08 lakh units.

  • Two-wheeler exports declined 26% to 1.13 lakh units.

  • Commercial vehicle sales grew 80% to 47,452 units.

  • Total exports fell 23% to 1.27 lakh units.

ADVERTISEMENT

Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Rise 9%, Beat Estimates

Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships rose 9% year-on-year to 9,167 units in May, beating consensus estimates that predicted a 4.4% fall in sales.

The macroeconomic factors and farmer sentiments remain positive, resulting in a positive sales trend across most geographies, the company said in a filing.

Escorts Kubota May Sales Highlights (YoY):

  • Domestic sales rose 13.5% to 8,704 units.

  • Exports fell 38.6% to 463 units.

"Going forward, we expect the current momentum to continue in the near term, led by normal rainfall forecasts, adequate reservoir levels, better liquidity, and consumer credit availability," Escorts Kubota said.


Auto Sales Preview

Indian automakers are announcing the May sales figures today.

Sales of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers are expected to outshine other categories due to large pendup orders and continued recovery in rural markets.

Commercial vehicle dispatches are expected to be subdued as consumers advance their purchases in anticipation of a price hike. Tractor sales may also be subdued in line with the low single-digit growth forecast for FY23 by the industry majors.

ALSO READ

Auto Sales Preview: Passenger Vehicles Outshine, Uptick In Two-Wheeler Demand In May, Say Analysts

Opinion
Auto Sales Preview: Passenger Vehicles Outshine, Uptick In Two-Wheeler Demand In May, Say Analysts
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT