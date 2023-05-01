Auto Sales In April 2023 Live: Eicher Motors' Motorcycle Sales Rise 18% Amid Weak Exports
Here's a look at how India's automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.
Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield Sales Rise 18%
Eicher Motors Ltd.'s total motorcycle sales rose 19% year-on-year to 73,136 units despite weakness in the overseas markets.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Sales of models with engine capacity up to 350cc rose 26% to 64,728 units.
Sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc fell 21% to 8,408 units.
Exports halved to 4,255 units.
Eicher Motors' Commercial Vehicle Arm Sales Up 19%
Eicher Motors Ltd.'s arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships rose 19% to 6,567 units in April.
Sales Highlights (YoY):
Domestic sales rose 29% to 6,142 units.
Exports fell 60.5% to 257 units.
Tata Motors' CV Sales Slide 27%, Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 13%
Tata Motors Ltd.'s total sales fell 4% year-on-year to 68,514 units in April as dispatches in the commercial vehicle category fell across categories.
Tata Motors April Sales (YoY):
Total commercial vehicle sales fall 27% to 22,492 units.
Heavy commercial vehicle dispatches fell 6% to 6,984 units.
Sales in intermediate, light and medium commercial vehicle segment fell 62% to 2,148 units.
Passenger vehicle sales rose 13% to 47,107 units.
Electric car sales more than doubled to 6,516 units.
Hyundai Motor India's Weak Exports Drag Overall Dispatches
Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships rose 3.5% to 58,201 units in April as fall in exports offset the double-digit growth in domestic sales.
Hyundai Motor India Sales Highlights (YoY):
Domestic sales rose 13% to 49,701 units.
Exports fell 30.3% to 8,500 units.
Maruti Suzuki's Sales Rise 6.5% On Higher Hatchback Dispatches
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships rose 6.5% to 1.61 lakh units in April as the company's shipments in the hatchback segment rose nearly 17%.
The growth was limited by a fall in exports and lower production due to shortage of semiconductors.
Maruti Suzuki April Sales (YoY):
Domestic sales rose 8.6% to 1.44 lakh units.
Sales in mini and compact segment grew 16.7% to 89,045 units.
Utility vehicle sales rose 8.3% to 36,754 units.
Exports fell 7.8% to 16,971 units.