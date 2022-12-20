ADVERTISEMENT
India Attracts $13 Billion FDI In Non-Conventional Energy Sector

FDI up to 100% is permissible through automatic route for the promotion of solar power generation in the country,
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@publicpowerorg?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">American Public Power Association</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/alternative-energy?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Domestic non-conventional energy sector has received over $13 billion through foreign direct investment route in the last 22 years, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

FDI, up to 100%, is permissible through automatic route for the promotion of solar power generation in the country, the Minister for New and Renewable Energy RK Singh informed the Rajya Sabha.

Non-conventional sources of energy includes solar, wind and other renewable sources.

Sharing the countrywise details of FDI/equity inflow during the period from April 2000 to September 2022, he said that India received $13.034 billion as offshore investment.

The top contributor is Mauritius, followed by the United Kingdom, Singapore, the Netherlands and the U.A.E., the minister said.

