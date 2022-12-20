ADVERTISEMENT
India Attracts $13 Billion FDI In Non-Conventional Energy Sector
FDI up to 100% is permissible through automatic route for the promotion of solar power generation in the country,
Domestic non-conventional energy sector has received over $13 billion through foreign direct investment route in the last 22 years, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
FDI, up to 100%, is permissible through automatic route for the promotion of solar power generation in the country, the Minister for New and Renewable Energy RK Singh informed the Rajya Sabha.
Non-conventional sources of energy includes solar, wind and other renewable sources.
Sharing the countrywise details of FDI/equity inflow during the period from April 2000 to September 2022, he said that India received $13.034 billion as offshore investment.
The top contributor is Mauritius, followed by the United Kingdom, Singapore, the Netherlands and the U.A.E., the minister said.
