India Assumes Presidency Of UN Security Council For Month Of December

On Monday, Kamboj met Korosi, who tweeted, "Always a great pleasure to meet with India’s PR @ruchirakamboj. Today’s discussions focused on India's presidency of the Security Council, which begins on Thursday. I look forward to the month ahead."

India assumes the monthly rotating Presidency of the Security Council from Dec. 1, the second time after August 2021 that India will preside over the Council during its two-year tenure as elected UNSC member.