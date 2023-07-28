India As The World's Third Largest Economy? Here's How Long It Will Take

India will jump seven places upwards since 2014 when the country was ranked the tenth largest economy.

It's likely to get the tag of the third largest economy in 2027 (FY28) based on actual GDP data as on March 2023, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at the State Bank of India, said in a note on Thursday. The country needs to add $1.8 trillion to its GDP—more than the current size of Australia’s economy—between 2022 and 2027 to get there, he wrote.

For this, India needs to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% till 2027 in dollar terms. That translates into 11.0-11.5% nominal GDP growth per annum in rupee terms, which is eminently achievable with a 6.5-7% growth rate, according to estimates by Ghosh.

To be sure, India's GDP growth has averaged about 5.5% over the past decade. But it's expected to accelerate.

Ghosh said India is likely to add $0.75 trillion every two years, implying that it is all set to touch $20 trillion by 2047, at least on current numbers.