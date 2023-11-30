BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia Approves Procurement Of 97 Tejas Jets, Over 150 Prachand Choppers
ADVERTISEMENT

India Approves Procurement Of 97 Tejas Jets, Over 150 Prachand Choppers

It is learnt that mega procurement projects and the Su-30 upgrade programme are expected to cost the exchequer Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

30 Nov 2023, 05:13 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Light combat aircraft Tejas, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics.&nbsp;(Source: HAL website)</p></div>
Light combat aircraft Tejas, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics. (Source: HAL website)

India on Thursday accorded an initial approval to procure an additional batch of 97 Tejas light combat aircraft and around 150 Prachand helicopters to boost the overall combat capability of the armed forces, official sources said.

The Defence Acquisition Council headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also cleared a proposal of the Indian Air Force to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet, the sources said.

It is learnt that mega procurement projects and the Su-30 upgrade programme are expected to cost the exchequer Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

The defence ministry is expected to provide the details of the projects cleared by the DAC soon.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT