India Aims To make 121 Airports Carbon Neutral By 2025, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

"The emission contribution of the aviation industry has been under immense scrutiny. We have taken several measures to minimise the carbon footprint and mitigate emissions from the aviation industry," said Scindia asserting that India and the European Union have a common goal of tackling climate change.

"We are encouraging our airports to use green energy by 2024 and achieve net zero by 2030. Twenty-five of our airports are already using 100% green energy. Our target is to make another 121 airports carbon neutral by 2025," he added.