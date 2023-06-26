India Actively Considering CEPAs, FTAs To Boost Textile Exports: Goyal

Goyal said PM MITRA Parks will lead to a reduction of logistic costs due to a cluster-based approach to manufacturing and production of quality products with appropriate testing facilities.

The minister emphasised that countrymen deserve the best quality of garments and this should be ensured by all the stakeholders. He encouraged the industry to focus on quality and test their products to comply with quality standards.

Goyal said India is pioneering sustainable textiles, contributing to a lesser carbon footprint and promoting a circular economy.

The Indian textile industry has made a mark in the world with its innovative and attractive products, he said while addressing an event in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Piyush Goyal said that India is actively considering the possibility of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements and Free Trade Agreements with various countries. These agreements aim to enhance the market size and facilitate exporters in the thriving Indian textile sector.