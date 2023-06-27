India A Silver Lining In A World Full Of Challenges, Says HUL Chairman Paranjpe

India's growing affluent middle-class population provides the country's $110-billion fast-moving consumer goods industry with a huge opportunity in an era marked by low growth and low investment, according to Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s Chairman Nitin Paranjpe.

The five factors that will help India in its growth journey are a growing young workforce, rising consumption, an enviable digital infrastructure, a quest to become a preferred investment destination, and a steadily expanding start-up ecosystem, which is one of the biggest facilitators for innovation, said Paranjpe while addressing shareholders during the country's largest consumer goods maker's annual general meeting on Monday.

There are signs of growing affluence in the country that are driving demand, he said. "We already have over 46 million relatively affluent households. In fact, the share of the middle class with an annual income of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh doubled to over 30% between 2004–05 and 2021–22 and is projected to double again to over 60% by 2047."

Adding to this, there is rapid urbanisation due to the migration of rural populations to cities in search of opportunities and a better standard of living, translating to higher consumption, he said. "In fact, by 2030, more than 100 cities are expected to have populations over one million. At the same time, we see tremendous growth in tier 2, 3, and 4 towns and in semi-urban India," Paranjpe said.

Rapidly growing nuclear family structure is also prompting higher spending.

Studies show that younger decision-makers in nuclear families spend 20% to 30% more per capita than older ones in joint families, leading to higher consumption, the chairman said. The company, he said, is well placed to tap these opportunities with its portfolio of 50-odd brands, including a suite of household brand names like Surf Excel, Dove, and Kwality Walls, and its exposure to in-demand categories such as premium cosmetics.

The country's low per capita consumption also provides a great opportunity, said Paranjpe.

"FMCG consumption is well below other countries. India's per capita consumption is less than $50, while Indonesia is twice that and China is thrice that ... so, HUL is very well placed to address this opportunity," he said.