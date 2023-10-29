India A Key Market, Will Continue Investments And Accelerate Electrification: Honda

Underlining the significance of India, Asian Honda Motor President and CEO and Head of Regional Operations (Asia & Oceania) Toshio Kuwahara said, "The Indian market is quite important for us because of its scale. It is already number seven in the world for us (in terms of units sold)." Excluding China, he said, "When we look at the Asia Pacific region, electrification or the market for electric vehicles is going to be critical and because India is an important one, we think that there should be an emphasis on India as well."

With the restructuring of its operations in India behind, Honda had, in June this year, announced plans to launch five new SUVs, including a fully electric model in India by 2030, as it tries to revive its fortune in the country, where SUVs have been the fastest growing segment in the passenger vehicles segment.