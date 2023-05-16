India A Key Growth Driver For Global Consumer Firms Amid Macro Woes

India's resilience to global macroeconomic headwinds makes it a favourite market for multinational consumer goods companies, which remain optimistic about the country's growth prospects.

Indian businesses continue to be more resilient than some of their global counterparts at a time when the world is faced with unprecedented uncertainties due to geopolitical tensions, an inflation-led slowdown in consumption, and fears of an impending recession in Europe, the global chiefs of companies like Unilever Plc., Mondelez International, PepsiCo Inc., The Hershey Co., Coca-Cola Co., Nestle SA, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. said in their latest quarterly earnings call.

"India keeps on growing at a very accelerated pace, and there are no real signs of a slowdown," said Mondelez International's Chief Executive Officer, Dirk Van De Put.

The outlook in India for 2023 remains "optimistic", with investment planned in capacity expansion, distribution, and innovation, he said.

India, in fact, remains a key driver of success, driving double-digit growth for most of these companies. PepsiCo, for instance, said its Indian unit delivered double-digit organic revenue growth in the March quarter.

Nestle’s chief executive officer, Mark Schneider, said that the South Asia market, including India, recorded "strong" double-digit growth across most categories. This, he said, was supported by distribution expansion in rural areas, increased focus on premiumisation and e-commerce momentum.

The Hershey Co. continues to see distribution gains in India. "Net sales in Mexico, Brazil, and India grew a combined 25% in the first quarter, driven primarily by volume," said Hershey's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michele Buck.

India's economy remains resilient with a strong job market and robust consumption, according to James Quincey, chairman and chief executive officer at Coca-Cola Co. The world’s largest beverage company drove nearly three billion transactions at affordable price points through single-serve packages and at-home entry packs in India between January and March.

In close alignment with its bottling partners, the company grew its business by adding retailers, investing in cold drink equipment, and offering the right products at the right price points to recruit consumers, Quincey said.