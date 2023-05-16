India A Key Growth Driver For Global Consumer Firms Amid Macro Woes
Indian businesses remain more resilient than some of their global counterparts when the world is faced with uncertainties
India's resilience to global macroeconomic headwinds makes it a favourite market for multinational consumer goods companies, which remain optimistic about the country's growth prospects.
Indian businesses continue to be more resilient than some of their global counterparts at a time when the world is faced with unprecedented uncertainties due to geopolitical tensions, an inflation-led slowdown in consumption, and fears of an impending recession in Europe, the global chiefs of companies like Unilever Plc., Mondelez International, PepsiCo Inc., The Hershey Co., Coca-Cola Co., Nestle SA, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. said in their latest quarterly earnings call.
"India keeps on growing at a very accelerated pace, and there are no real signs of a slowdown," said Mondelez International's Chief Executive Officer, Dirk Van De Put.
The outlook in India for 2023 remains "optimistic", with investment planned in capacity expansion, distribution, and innovation, he said.
India, in fact, remains a key driver of success, driving double-digit growth for most of these companies. PepsiCo, for instance, said its Indian unit delivered double-digit organic revenue growth in the March quarter.
Nestle’s chief executive officer, Mark Schneider, said that the South Asia market, including India, recorded "strong" double-digit growth across most categories. This, he said, was supported by distribution expansion in rural areas, increased focus on premiumisation and e-commerce momentum.
The Hershey Co. continues to see distribution gains in India. "Net sales in Mexico, Brazil, and India grew a combined 25% in the first quarter, driven primarily by volume," said Hershey's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michele Buck.
India's economy remains resilient with a strong job market and robust consumption, according to James Quincey, chairman and chief executive officer at Coca-Cola Co. The world’s largest beverage company drove nearly three billion transactions at affordable price points through single-serve packages and at-home entry packs in India between January and March.
In close alignment with its bottling partners, the company grew its business by adding retailers, investing in cold drink equipment, and offering the right products at the right price points to recruit consumers, Quincey said.
The company has also been increasing household penetration via targeted promotions on large packages for the at-home channel, he said.
For Colgate, the Asia-Pacific region comprises 15% of total sales. The company said that its organic sales growth in the region was led by India, other than the Greater China region, Australia, and the Philippines.
"India delivered mid-single-digit organic sales growth in the quarter, an acceleration versus recent trends, and we believe our plans for 2023 leave us well positioned to deliver improved performance for the year," said the company's management in a post-earnings prepared statement.
Under the new Chief Executive Officer, Prabha Narasimhan, the India unit is expected to grow its sales in the high single digits in FY24 and gain market share. Narasimhan re-iterated her strategy of driving category growth, especially in rural areas. Premiumisation in oral care and building personal care are also priorities.
However, the eponymous toothpaste maker needs aggression in execution, and it remains to be seen how much flexibility the India management has to drive the growth agenda from the parent side.
Meanwhile, the companies have voiced their concerns over the continued weakness in rural sales and the impact of inflation and weather on business in India. Coca-Cola's Quincey warned that there was "worse weather" in April, which had impacted business. only to add, "I don't think one can draw a lot from a couple of softer weeks in the first two weeks of April."
The revival of the rural economy was a critical part of Unilever's commentary, which counts India as its second-largest market after the U.S. In the March quarter, the U.S. market saw sales growth of 8%, while India reported 11.3% growth, with pricing growth at 7.3% and volume up 3.7%.
India saw some weakness in market volumes, especially in rural areas, said Unilever’s CEO Alan Jope during the March quarter earnings call.
"One overarching phenomenon that we're seeing is that urban India remains buoyant, whereas rural India is feeling the pressure of inflation. And so, there's quite a big difference emerging between the performance of urban India and rural India," he said.
Category-wise, Horlicks was back to growth, but the inflation pressure on rural Indian consumers continues to restrain volumes to some extent, he said. Home care, however, delivered 10.2% growth against a challenging operating environment, particularly in rural areas where market volumes continue to be quite depressed. Skin cleansing, too, delivered robust growth in India despite the need to adjust prices downward to reflect the impact of lower palm oil costs on the bar soap market price.
Jope added that while inflation remains high, it appears to be moderating. "The rural economy does now seem to be improving slowly," he said.
As India remains one of Unilever's powerhouses, Jope said the management remains confident in its ability to navigate the current turbulence.
Consumer goods makers have, so far, reported mixed earnings for the March quarter as they continue to cope with shrinking margins amid stretched balance sheets even as demand worries persist.
The consumption of consumer goods in rural India returned to growth after more than a year in the March quarter and is expected to grow for the rest of the year as inflation and price hikes eased, according to market analytics firm NielsenIQ. However, it said that consumers have not fully returned to buying bigger packs, as consumers living paycheck to paycheck are increasingly buying smaller packs of consumer goods to save cash.
NielsenIQ has forecasted the value of sales to rise 7-9% for the whole of 2023, higher than the 8.4% increase in 2022, benefiting from a likely timely monsoon and the RBI's expectations for the Indian economy to expand.
In its April monetary policy, the central bank projected real GDP growth at 6.5% for 2023–24.