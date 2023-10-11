India A Global Bright Spot, Powerhouse Of Growth And Innovation: PM Modi
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised India's GDP projection marginally by 0.2% to 6.3% even as it slashed the global growth forecast to 3%.
With the IMF forecasting robust economic growth in India amid concerns about the global economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country is a global bright spot and powerhouse of growth and innovation.
"Powered by the strength and skills of our people, India is a global bright spot, a powerhouse of growth and innovation. We will continue to strengthen our journey towards a prosperous India, further boosting our reforms trajectory," the prime minister said on 'X', citing the IMF figures.
"Growth in India is projected to remain strong, at 6.3% in both 2023 and 2024, with an upward revision of 0.2 percentage point for 2023, reflecting stronger-than-expected consumption during April-June," the IMF's 'World Economic Outlook' said.
India's growth is projected to be higher than China's, the second-largest economy in the world.