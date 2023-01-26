India A 'Bright Spot' In World Economy Right Now: Top UN Economist

The report noted that world output growth is projected to decelerate from an estimated three per cent in 2022 to 1.9% in 2023, marking one of the lowest growth rates in recent decades as a “series of severe and mutually reinforcing shocks — the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and resulting food and energy crises, surging inflation, debt tightening, as well as the climate emergency — battered the world economy in 2022.”

It presents a gloomy and uncertain global economic outlook for the near term. Global growth is forecast to moderately pick up to 2.7% in 2024 as some of the headwinds will begin to subside. However, this is highly dependent on the pace and sequence of further monetary tightening, the course and consequences of the war in Ukraine, and the possibility of further supply-chain disruptions.