Incred's Aditya Khemka Favours These Segments In The Healthcare Sector

InCred Financial Services' Aditya Khemka said that he continues to remain constructive on pharmaceutical companies focused on India and other emerging markets as well as the hospital business.

"Emerging markets are also branded generic markets," Khemka, fund manager at InCred Financial Services, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

The diagnostic business in now witnessing a "return to normalcy" as online players have started raising prices. This has happened as the cost of funds have gone up and startup investors are now looking at revenue and cash flow of the business, he said.

These diagnostic startups have sensitised the consumers which has broadened the market, he said, adding that it is now a "double digit" growth market.

"We are also bullish on certain Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient players," he said.