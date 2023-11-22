Income Tax Refund Faster Now: CII Survey

As many as 89% of individuals and 88% of firms are of the view that there has been a greater reduction in waiting time to get an income tax refund in the last five years between 2018-2023, a CII survey has said.

The CII Income Tax Refund Survey presented to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also found that 75.5% of the individuals and 22.4% of the firm-level respondents did not pay TDS over and above their estimated tax liability.

The survey respondents (84% of individuals and 77% of firms) also felt the process of checking refund status was now smooth.

"The extensive measures, which have been introduced by the government in the recent years to streamline, simplify and automate the taxation regime have borne rich dividends as is evident from the upbeat survey results on assessing speed and efficiency of income tax refunds conducted by CII," the industry body's President R Dinesh said.

A staggering 87% of the individuals and 89 per cent of firms feel that the process of claiming income tax refund is convenient, the survey said.