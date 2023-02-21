ADVERTISEMENT
Income Tax Department Searches Uflex Premises Across Country
The Income Tax Department conducted the searches as part of an alleged tax evasion investigation against the company.
The Income Tax Department, on Tuesday, conducted searches at multiple premises linked to packaging major Uflex Ltd. as part of an alleged tax evasion investigation against the company, officials said.
Around 60-70 premises, including the company offices and linked premises in Delhi, Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, are being covered, they said.
No immediate reaction from the company on PTI's queries was available.
According to the company's information available on its e-portal, it is "India's largest flexible packaging materials and solutions company and a leading global polymer sciences corporation."
