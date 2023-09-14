Income Tax Department Conducts Survey At Alkem Laboratories' Offices

The Income Tax Department is conducting a survey at multiple offices and subsidiaries of Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

The company is fully cooperating with the officials of the IT Department and is responding to the queries raised by them, it said in an exchange filing.

"This has no impact on the operations of the company," it said.

The filing does not mention any findings from the survey. "Once the survey by the IT Department concludes, the company will update the stock exchanges in case of any material information/event," it said.

In July, the pharmaceutical company announced its foray into the ophthalmology segment with the launch of an extensive portfolio of eyecare products.