In YouTube's Neal Mohan, Silicon Valley Gets Yet Another India-Origin CEO

Wojcicki is stepping down from the role after nine years running the video division of Google, marking the end of an era for one of the internet’s foundational businesses. She is handing the reins to her top lieutenant, Mohan, who is the chief product officer at YouTube and a veteran Google executive.

Wojcicki said in a blog post that she planned to “start a new chapter” focused on her family, health, and personal projects. She’ll also take on an advisory role, working across Google and its parent, Alphabet Inc.

“The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube,” Wojcicki wrote.