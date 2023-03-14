In Mohit Joshi, Tech Mahindra Gets A Bankable Leader

Joshi's last day at Infosys is on June 9 and his official joining date at Tech Mahindra is Dec. 20—a day after Gurnani retires. He is likely to join way before that, spending the intervening six months meeting clients, employees and partners with Gurnani to ensure a smooth transition at the helm.

Analysts aren't expecting an immediate shift in business strategy due to a new boss.

Gurnani is on his way out of Tech Mahindra at a time when India’s fifth largest IT services firm has identified products and platforms as a key growth area, so much so that the firm has carved out the business as a separate vertical and committed Rs 700 crore towards it over the next two years.

"Currently, P&P is approx. $450 million (of the company’s revenue mix)," Gurnani had said at the investor day. "The assumption is that in the next two–three years, we expect that to become $1 billion."

Then, comes the matter of culture fit.

The selection of an external candidate will send a message that the board wants to infuse a fresh perspective within the management team, Morgan Stanley said. "We expect the transition to be smooth, but cannot rule out further changes over time, especially once the new CEO takes full control."

"Mohit is generally regarded well in the industry and can help refresh the company's go-to market approach, which has lagged peers too," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said.