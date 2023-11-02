In Charts: EV Adoption At An Inflection Point In India, ICRA Says

The adoption of electric vehicles in India is poised for a takeoff, subsidy or not.

Nearly one in every three two-wheelers sold in India will be electric by 2030, ratings agency ICRA Ltd. said in a Oct. 31 report. Electric rickshaws will comprise 40% of the three-wheeler market by then, as will electric buses in the commercial vehicle space. Electric cars will make up only 15% of all passenger vehicles sold by the end of this decade.