In A First, Apple Starts Retailing India-Made iPhones On Launch Day

In a first, Apple Inc. started retailing Made-in-India iPhones on the launch day itself, to an overwhelming response from locals.

On Friday, prospective buyers queued outside Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi from as early as 6 a.m. to get their hands on the new iPhone 15 series, the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, and the new USB Type-C AirPods. Most of them had booked their devices in a pre-launch window that opened on Sept. 15.

“The response has been overwhelming so far,” an India representative for the California-based company told BQ Prime at the Apple store in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. “The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are the fast-moving models, and the Pro models aren’t lagging either.”