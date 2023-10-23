Pakistan Court Indicts Imran Khan For Making Secret Cable Public

A special court judge indicted the former premier and his foreign minister at the time, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, for violating the official Secrets Act by leaking a classified cable sent from Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington to Islamabad early last year, Khan’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said by phone. The leak allegedly attempted to show Khan’s ouster from power last year was part of a conspiracy led by the US and the South Asian country’s powerful military.