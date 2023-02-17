Improve Service Quality, Report Call Drop Data At State Level Too: TRAI To Telcos

The state-level reporting will ensure that the problem areas and patchy networks in certain States, especially North East, can be clearly identified, and corrective action can be taken by players. While such detailed reporting (at state level) will start immediately, making it part of quality of service norms, and imposing financial disincentives will take some time, Vaghela said.

"We have decided today that we will also monitor State level quality of service", Vaghela pointed out.