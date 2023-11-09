Implications Of Too Many Holdings In A Mutual Fund Scheme

There are also cases where one will find equity mutual funds that have a large number of holdings, and these can be even more than 100. It is quite common to see schemes that have holdings greater than 60–65 in number. There are multiple implications and reasons for such a move, and understanding these will give a better picture to the investor.

On the risk management side, if this kind of multiple holding translates to small exposure to different companies, then it will lead to a reduction in the concentration in the portfolio. This will automatically reduce the risk that the investor faces. However, if there are a large number of holdings but the top companies in the portfolio have a large exposure, then these multiple holdings will not help much in reducing risk because the top holdings will continue to dominate the weightage and consequently the movement of the fund.

There are different reasons why a mutual fund would go in for such a large number of holdings. One could be that the corpus of the fund has grown in size and the fund is forced to have higher holdings, especially when it comes to mid- and small-cap funds where buying stocks and taking meaningful exposure is not easy for large amounts. The other could be that the fund is tracking a large broad-based market index and hence has a high number of stocks to align its portfolio with the broader market.