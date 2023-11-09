Implications Of Too Many Holdings In A Mutual Fund Scheme
Diversification is a must for a mutual fund scheme as it reduces risk, but too much can lead to disappointment at some stage.
Investors seek various objectives when they make an investment using mutual funds. One of the key focus is on how to reduce the risk when investing in equity oriented funds.
A mutual fund scheme has a diversified portfolio so this by itself is a way to reduce risk. But there are situations where the number of holdings in a scheme are significant in number. The question then arises as to whether funds having too many holdings in a mutual fund portfolio is a good thing.
The Goal Of Diversification
The concept of diversification means that a portfolio should have multiple holdings so that the risk in the portfolio is not concentrated.
The idea is that the moment the holdings are spread out across companies in different sectors there will be a lower correlation between their movements. Correlation is nothing but the extent of a similar movement of different stocks.
Lower correlation will ensure that the downtrend in a specific sector or holding can be balanced out by a positive movement in some other area. The portfolio of most diversified equity funds is quite broad based except for specific categories of funds like focused funds where the mandate is to invest in not more than 30 stocks or sector funds.
Why Funds Have Too Many Holdings
There are also cases where one will find equity mutual funds that have a large number of holdings, and these can be even more than 100. It is quite common to see schemes that have holdings greater than 60–65 in number. There are multiple implications and reasons for such a move, and understanding these will give a better picture to the investor.
On the risk management side, if this kind of multiple holding translates to small exposure to different companies, then it will lead to a reduction in the concentration in the portfolio. This will automatically reduce the risk that the investor faces. However, if there are a large number of holdings but the top companies in the portfolio have a large exposure, then these multiple holdings will not help much in reducing risk because the top holdings will continue to dominate the weightage and consequently the movement of the fund.
There are different reasons why a mutual fund would go in for such a large number of holdings. One could be that the corpus of the fund has grown in size and the fund is forced to have higher holdings, especially when it comes to mid- and small-cap funds where buying stocks and taking meaningful exposure is not easy for large amounts. The other could be that the fund is tracking a large broad-based market index and hence has a high number of stocks to align its portfolio with the broader market.
Return Implications
One of the areas that will have implications for investors due to the large number of holdings is that of returns. Returns are something that everyone looks at because this is the end result of the effort of investment in the mutual fund, and with such a large number of holdings, the impact will be clearly seen. In the case of a portfolio spread out across a larger number of holdings, it will not be easy for the fund to show a sharp rise in value unless the broader market or segment where the investment is made is doing well. Only when the rally is broad enough would the impact be seen on the returns front. This can leave a lot of people disappointed because a rise in small pockets in the market might do nothing much for the fund returns. This same factor can help with outperformance for the fund when there is a downtrend in just a few areas, as the fund will not fall much, leading to it restricting its losses.
Impact Of Large Number Of Holdings On Diversification Benefit
There is a certain level of holdings after which the benefit of diversification stops or is very marginal. Thus, it is important to look at this number closely, which is not very high (normally estimated between 15 and 30 holdings), so just increasing the number of holdings in the mutual fund portfolio does not automatically mean that the risk is lower or that it is contained. Investors should also look carefully at this number in the portfolio of their mutual fund scheme because it tells you a lot about where the money is being invested.
Diversification is good, but too much of it can lead to disappointment at some stage.
Arnav Pandya is founder of Moneyeduschool