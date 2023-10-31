Immigrants Are Leaving Canada at Faster Pace, Study Shows

The report showed spikes in the annual rates of immigrants leaving Canada in 2017 and 2019, reaching 20-year highs of 1.1% and 1.18%, respectively. That’s compared to the average of 0.9% of people who were granted permanent residence after 1982 who leave Canada each year. While the numbers may not sound significant, they add up over time and can lead to attrition of 20% or more of an arrival cohort over 25 years.