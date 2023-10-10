IMF Warns Of Stubborn Inflation And Weaker Global Growth In 2024

The forecasts are a much-anticipated event at annual IMF-World Bank meetings, which are taking place this week in Marrakech, Morocco — the first time they’ve been held in Africa in 50 years. The event unfolds in the wake of a deadly weekend assault on Israel by Hamas that shook the world and revived fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East — home to almost a third of global supply of oil. The attacks present another factor in a period marked by global uncertainty.