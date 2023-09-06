IMF Says Saudi Oil Cuts Will Spare Economy Where It Matters Most

FILE: Crude oil storage tanks at the Juaymah Tank Farm in Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. All eyes are on this weekends G-20 summit in Argentina, where Russias Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabias Mohammed bin Salman are likely to discuss how to coordinate oil policy. The nations are in talks over the timing of any reduction in supply, Reuters reported Thursday, a week before producers are due to meet in Vienna to discuss the market and a possible cut in 2019.