IL&FS Transportation Sells Entire Equity In Jorabat-Shillong Expressway For Rs 1,343 Crore
IL&FS Transportation Networks on Thursday said it has sold the entire equity stake it held in Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd (JSEL) to Sekura Roads for Rs 1,343 crore.
JSEL was a wholly-owned subsidiary of IL&FS Transportation Networks.
"Further, all the liabilities of JSEL have been adjusted against the EV (enterprise value) of Rs 1,343 crore," IL&FS Transportation Networks said in a regulatory filing.
In FY 2017-18, the total revenue of Jorabat Shillong Expressway Limited was Rs 380.03 crore (including other income), which is 3.89% of the consolidated revenue of Rs 9,778.92 crore of the company during that fiscal.
IL&FS Transportation Networks said the sale of the entire equity stake by the company in JSEL is not a slump sale.
Jorabat Shillong Expressway operates a four-lane highway from Jorabat to Shillong on NH-40. It connects Shillong, Mizoram and Tripura with Guwahati.