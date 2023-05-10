IL&FS Case: ED Conducts Searches On Premises Of Former Auditors

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at premises of two former auditors of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Group companies, in connection with allegations of money laundering.

The central agency conducted searches at the Mumbai premises of Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP and BSR & Associates LLP, an Indian affiliate of KPMG.

"This routine inquiry is in respect to an ongoing matter regarding a former client and we continue to extend our full cooperation to the authorities," a spokesperson at Deloitte told BQ Prime.

BSR & Associates also confirmed that a search operation was carried out by ED.

"The officials from the Enforcement Directorate visited at Mumbai NESCO office, in relation to an inquiry pertaining to ILFS Financial Services Limited. We have cooperated and provided all necessary support to ED," a spokesperson at BSR & Associates told BQ Prime.

The ED action comes after the Supreme Court last week held that an enquiry initiated against an auditor cannot stand terminated just because he has resigned.

After a series of defaults by IL&FS Group companies, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs moved against the company in the National Company Law Tribunal to reopen the books of accounts, on the ground that the affairs of the group had been mismanaged, casting doubt on the reliability of the financial accounts. The group had an aggregate debt of Rs 91,000 crore in 2018.

This had threatened to collapse the money markets in India, added pressure to corporate bond yields, and sparked a sell-off in the stock market.

The ED had previously attached movable and immovable properties of IFIN committee directors worth Rs 126 crore and properties of two defaulter loanees of IFIN, SIVA Group and ABG Group, worth Rs 1,400 crore.

It had also arrested a former member of IFIN, Director Arun Kumar Saha and former Managing Director of ITNL, Karunakaran Ramchand.