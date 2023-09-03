Ikea To Expand Retail Expansion, Local Sourcing In 2nd Growth Phase In India

'Delhi NCR is our next big market. We are planning to start online operations in Delhi by the end of 2024 followed by the Ingka Centres Gurugram project opening in 2025,' she added.

After Delhi, Ikea is 'looking at what are the next markets as well. Pune and Chennai are interesting. Of course, we are exploring more opportunities, but it is important to penetrate each market in a good way, with a good omni-channel setup'.It is important to penetrate India with good omni-channel support, Pulverer added.

'What we have learned is that our full-size stores, flagship stores of IKEA work very well in India. So that's the base and then to complement we will have a different format services fulfilment set up to support it,' she said.