IIP: India's Industrial Output Growth Slows To 3.7% In June
The Index of Industrial Production expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in June.
IIP grew 3.7% in June as compared with a revised estimate of 5.3% in May, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.
Thirty-three economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast June IIP growth at 5%.
IIP fell 1.17% month-on-month.
Sectoral Estimates (YoY)
Mining output grew 7.6% vs 6.4%.
Manufacturing output expanded 3.1% vs 5.8%.
Electricity generation rose 4.2% vs 0.9%.
Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:
Primary goods output rose 5.2% vs 3.6%.
Capital goods output grew 2.2% vs 8.1%.
Intermediate goods output rose 4.5% vs 3%.
Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 11.3%, exactly in line with the percentage over the same period last year.
Consumer durables output fell 6.9% as compared with a rise of 1.2%.
Consumer non-durables output grew 1.2% vs 8.4%.