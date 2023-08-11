BQPrimeBusiness NewsIIP: India's Industrial Output Growth Slows To 3.7% In June
IIP: India's Industrial Output Growth Slows To 3.7% In June

33 economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast June IIP growth at 5%.

11 Aug 2023, 6:09 PM IST
BQPrime
(Source: Unsplash)

The Index of Industrial Production expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in June.

IIP grew 3.7% in June as compared with a revised estimate of 5.3% in May, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.

Thirty-three economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast June IIP growth at 5%.

IIP fell 1.17% month-on-month.

Sectoral Estimates (YoY)

  • Mining output grew 7.6% vs 6.4%.

  • Manufacturing output expanded 3.1% vs 5.8%.

  • Electricity generation rose 4.2% vs 0.9%.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 5.2% vs 3.6%.

  • Capital goods output grew 2.2% vs 8.1%.

  • Intermediate goods output rose 4.5% vs 3%.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 11.3%, exactly in line with the percentage over the same period last year.

  • Consumer durables output fell 6.9% as compared with a rise of 1.2%.

  • Consumer non-durables output grew 1.2% vs 8.4%.

