IIP: India's Industrial Output Grew 5.6% In February

India’s factory output rose at the fastest pace in three months in February.

The Index of Industrial Production expanded 5.6% in February, compared with a revised growth of 5.5% in January, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday.

The industrial output declined 5.6% month-on-month against a rise of 1.1% in January.

Thirty-three economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast February IIP growth at 5%.