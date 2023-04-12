BQPrimeBusiness NewsIIP: India's Industrial Output Grew 5.6% In February
IIP: India's Industrial Output Grew 5.6% In February

The Index of Industrial Production expanded at the fastest pace in three months in February.

12 Apr 2023, 6:07 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)
India’s factory output rose at the fastest pace in three months in February.

The Index of Industrial Production expanded 5.6% in February, compared with a revised growth of 5.5% in January, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday.

The industrial output declined 5.6% month-on-month against a rise of 1.1% in January.

Thirty-three economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast February IIP growth at 5%.

Sectoral Estimates

  • Mining output grew 4.6% in February, as compared with 8.8% in January.

  • Manufacturing output expanded 5.3%, as against 4% a month ago.

  • Electricity generation rose 8.2%, as compared with 12.7% in the previous month.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 6.8%, as compared with 9.6% in January.

  • Capital goods output grew 10.5%, as against 10.7% in the previous month.

  • Intermediate goods output dipped 0.3% versus a rise of 0.5% a month ago.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 7.9%, as against 9.8% in January.

  • Consumer durables output fell 4%, as compared with a dip of 8.2% a month ago.

  • Consumer non-durables output rose 12.1%, as against 6.4% in January.

