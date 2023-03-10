IIP: India's Industrial Output Grew 5.2% In January
India’s factory output rose but at a faster pace as compared with the previous month.
The Index of Industrial Production expanded 5.2% in January, as against 4.7% in December 2022, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.
The industrial output rose 0.8% on a month-on-month basis in January.
Thirty-one economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast January IIP growth at 5.1%.
Sectoral Estimates
Mining output rose 8.8% in January.
Manufacturing output expanded 3.7%.
Electricity generation rose 12.7%.
Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:
Primary goods output rose 9.6%.
Capital goods output grew 11%.
Intermediate goods output gained 0.1%.
Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 8.1%.
Consumer durables output fell 7.5%.
Consumer non-durables output rose 6.2%.