IIP: India's Industrial Output Grew 5.2% In January

India’s factory output rose but at a faster pace as compared with the previous month.

The Index of Industrial Production expanded 5.2% in January, as against 4.7% in December 2022, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.

The industrial output rose 0.8% on a month-on-month basis in January.

Thirty-one economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast January IIP growth at 5.1%.