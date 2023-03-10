BQPrimeBusiness NewsIIP: India's Industrial Output Grew 5.2% In January
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

IIP: India's Industrial Output Grew 5.2% In January

The Index of Industrial Production expanded 5.2% in January, as against 4.7% in December 2022.
BQPrime
10 Mar 2023, 5:56 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

India’s factory output rose but at a faster pace as compared with the previous month.

The Index of Industrial Production expanded 5.2% in January, as against 4.7% in December 2022, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.

The industrial output rose 0.8% on a month-on-month basis in January.

Thirty-one economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast January IIP growth at 5.1%.

Sectoral Estimates

  • Mining output rose 8.8% in January.

  • Manufacturing output expanded 3.7%.

  • Electricity generation rose 12.7%.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 9.6%.

  • Capital goods output grew 11%.

  • Intermediate goods output gained 0.1%.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 8.1%.

  • Consumer durables output fell 7.5%.

  • Consumer non-durables output rose 6.2%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Pallavi Nahata
Pallavi is Associate Editor- Economy. She holds an M.Sc...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT