IIP: India's Industrial Output Grows 4.2% In April
The industrial output fell 7.4% month-on-month, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
The Index of Industrial Production expanded 4.2% in April, as compared with a revised growth of 1.7% in March.The industrial output fell 7.4% month-on-month, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday. Thirty-four economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast April IIP growth at 1.4%.
Sectoral Estimates
Mining output grew 5.8%.
Manufacturing output expanded 4.7%.
Electricity generation rose 8.9%.
Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:
Primary goods output rose 7.5%.
Capital goods output grew 12.9%
Intermediate goods output rose 3.8%.
Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 8.4%.
Consumer durables output rose 0.6%.
Consumer non-durables output grew 0.5%.
