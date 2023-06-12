IIP: India's Industrial Output Grows 4.2% In April

BQPrimeBusiness NewsIIP: India's Industrial Output Grows 4.2% In April
The industrial output fell 7.4% month-on-month, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

12 Jun 2023, 5:47 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
The Index of Industrial Production expanded 4.2% in April, as compared with a revised growth of 1.7% in March.

The industrial output fell 7.4% month-on-month, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

Thirty-four economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast April IIP growth at 1.4%.

Sectoral Estimates

  • Mining output grew 5.8%.

  • Manufacturing output expanded 4.7%.

  • Electricity generation rose 8.9%.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 7.5%.

  • Capital goods output grew 12.9%

  • Intermediate goods output rose 3.8%.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 8.4%.

  • Consumer durables output rose 0.6%.

  • Consumer non-durables output grew 0.5%.

