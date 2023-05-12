IIP: India's Industrial Output Grew 1.1% In March

India’s factory output rose lower than expected in March, as electricity and consumer goods production took a hit.

The Index of Industrial Production expanded 1.1% in March, as compared with a revised growth of 5.78% in February, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.

The industrial output rose 8.27% month-on-month against a rise of 5.38% in February.

Thirty-four economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast March IIP growth at 3.2%.