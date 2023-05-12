BQPrimeBusiness NewsIIP: India's Industrial Output Grew 1.1% In March
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

IIP: India's Industrial Output Grew 1.1% In March

The Index of Industrial Production expanded 1.1% in March, as compared with a revised growth of 5.78% in February.

12 May 2023, 5:44 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

India’s factory output rose lower than expected in March, as electricity and consumer goods production took a hit.

The Index of Industrial Production expanded 1.1% in March, as compared with a revised growth of 5.78% in February, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.

The industrial output rose 8.27% month-on-month against a rise of 5.38% in February.

Thirty-four economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast March IIP growth at 3.2%.

Sectoral Estimates

  • Mining output grew 6.8% in March.

  • Manufacturing output expanded 0.5%.

  • Electricity generation dipped 1.6%.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 3.3%.

  • Capital goods output grew 8.1%.

  • Intermediate goods output rose 1%.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 5.4%.

  • Consumer durables output declined 8.4%.

  • Consumer non-durables output fell 3.1%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT