IIP: India's Industrial Output Grew 1.1% In March
The Index of Industrial Production expanded 1.1% in March, as compared with a revised growth of 5.78% in February.
India’s factory output rose lower than expected in March, as electricity and consumer goods production took a hit.
The Index of Industrial Production expanded 1.1% in March, as compared with a revised growth of 5.78% in February, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.
The industrial output rose 8.27% month-on-month against a rise of 5.38% in February.
Thirty-four economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast March IIP growth at 3.2%.
Sectoral Estimates
Mining output grew 6.8% in March.
Manufacturing output expanded 0.5%.
Electricity generation dipped 1.6%.
Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:
Primary goods output rose 3.3%.
Capital goods output grew 8.1%.
Intermediate goods output rose 1%.
Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 5.4%.
Consumer durables output declined 8.4%.
Consumer non-durables output fell 3.1%.