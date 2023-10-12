IIP: India's Industrial Output Expands 10.3% In August, Fastest In 14 Months

BQPrimeBusiness NewsIIP: India's Industrial Output Expands 10.3% In August, Fastest In 14 Months
12 Oct 2023, 6:06 PM IST
India's industrial output expanded at the fastest pace in over a year.

The Index of Industrial Production grew 10.3% in August, compared to a revised growth of 6% in July, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday.

Thirty-six economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast August IIP growth at 9.1%.

On a month-on-month basis, the index advanced by 1.8%.

Sectoral Estimates (YoY)

  • Mining output grew 12.3%.

  • Manufacturing output expanded by 9.3%.

  • Electricity generation rose 15.3%.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 12.4%.

  • Capital goods output grew 12.6%.

  • Intermediate goods output rose 6.5%.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 14.9%.

  • Consumer durables output rose 5.7%.

  • Consumer non-durables output grew 9.0%.

