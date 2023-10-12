IIP: India's Industrial Output Expands 10.3% In August, Fastest In 14 Months
India's industrial output expanded at the fastest pace in over a year.
The Index of Industrial Production grew 10.3% in August, compared to a revised growth of 6% in July, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday.
Thirty-six economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast August IIP growth at 9.1%.
On a month-on-month basis, the index advanced by 1.8%.
Sectoral Estimates (YoY)
Mining output grew 12.3%.
Manufacturing output expanded by 9.3%.
Electricity generation rose 15.3%.
Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:
Primary goods output rose 12.4%.
Capital goods output grew 12.6%.
Intermediate goods output rose 6.5%.
Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 14.9%.
Consumer durables output rose 5.7%.
Consumer non-durables output grew 9.0%.