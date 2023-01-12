IIP: India's Industrial Output Expands 7.1% In November To Five-Month High

India’s factory output saw a sharp rebound in November to rise to a five-month high after having contracted the previous month.

The Index of Industrial Production expanded 7.1% in November, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday. The index had contracted 4% in October.

The industrial output rose by 6% on a month-on-month basis in November.

Twenty-eight economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast November IIP growth at 2.8%.