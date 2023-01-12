IIP: India's Industrial Output Expands 7.1% In November To Five-Month High
India’s factory output saw a sharp rebound in November to rise to a five-month high after having contracted the previous month.
The Index of Industrial Production expanded 7.1% in November, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday. The index had contracted 4% in October.
The industrial output rose by 6% on a month-on-month basis in November.
Twenty-eight economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast November IIP growth at 2.8%.
Sectoral Estimates
Mining output rose 9.7% compared to a rise of 2.5% in October.
Manufacturing output expanded 6.1% after a contraction of 5.6%.
Electricity generation rose 12.7% compared to a growth of 1.2% in October.
Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:
Primary goods output rose 4.7% compared to a rise of 2% in October.
Capital goods output grew 20.7% compared to a contraction of 2.3% in the previous month.
Intermediate goods output rose 3%, compared to a fall of 2.8% in the preceding month.
Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 12.8%, compared to a rise of 1% in October.
Consumer durables output rose by 5.1% after declining 15.3% in October.
Consumer non-durables output rose by 8.9%, compared to a decline of 13.4% in October.