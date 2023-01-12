ADVERTISEMENT
IIP: India's Industrial Output Expands 7.1% In November To Five-Month High

Manufacturing output expanded 6.1% after a contraction of 5.6%
Source: Photo by Surya Prakash on Unsplash
India’s factory output saw a sharp rebound in November to rise to a five-month high after having contracted the previous month.

The Index of Industrial Production expanded 7.1% in November, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday. The index had contracted 4% in October.

The industrial output rose by 6% on a month-on-month basis in November.

Twenty-eight economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast November IIP growth at 2.8%.

Sectoral Estimates

  • Mining output rose 9.7% compared to a rise of 2.5% in October.

  • Manufacturing output expanded 6.1% after a contraction of 5.6%.

  • Electricity generation rose 12.7% compared to a growth of 1.2% in October.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 4.7% compared to a rise of 2% in October.

  • Capital goods output grew 20.7% compared to a contraction of 2.3% in the previous month.

  • Intermediate goods output rose 3%, compared to a fall of 2.8% in the preceding month.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 12.8%, compared to a rise of 1% in October.

  • Consumer durables output rose by 5.1% after declining 15.3% in October.

  • Consumer non-durables output rose by 8.9%, compared to a decline of 13.4% in October.

