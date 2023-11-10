IIP: At 5.8%, India's Industrial Output Grew At The Slowest Pace In Three Months In September

India's industrial output grew at the slowest pace since July.

The Index of Industrial Production grew 5.8% in September, as compared with a revised growth of 10.34% in August, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.

Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast September IIP growth at 7%.

On a month-on-month basis, the index declined by 2.4%.

An unfavourable base, a shift in the festive calendar, and excess rainfall caused the year-on-year growth in the Index of Industrial Production to nearly halve in September 2023 from a month ago, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA. While the moderation was broad-based across all sub-sectors and use-based categories, the performance of consumer goods was especially tepid for durables and non-durables, resulting in the manufacturing sector's performance trailing that of mining and electricity.

Consequently, ICRA expects the annual IIP growth to improve to 7–10% in October, boosted by a favourable base for some sectors owing to the early onset of the festive season in 2022 and the relatively fewer working days in October 2022. "However, we expect fewer working days to dampen IIP growth in November 2023," Nayar said.